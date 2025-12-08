Toote Juht tasu in United States ettevõttes PNC ulatub $81.3K year kohta taseme C1 puhul kuni $149K year kohta taseme C5 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $105K. Vaata ettevõtte PNC kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
C1
$81.3K
$80K
$0
$1.3K
C2
$95.3K
$92.7K
$0
$2.7K
C3
$101K
$95.6K
$0
$5.1K
C4
$117K
$112K
$0
$5.7K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
