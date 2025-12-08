Andmeteadlane tasu in United States ettevõttes PNC ulatub $87.5K year kohta taseme C1 puhul kuni $133K year kohta taseme C4 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $130K. Vaata ettevõtte PNC kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
C1
$87.5K
$82.3K
$0
$5.2K
C2
$97.2K
$94.1K
$0
$3.1K
C3
$124K
$117K
$385
$7.3K
C4
$133K
$117K
$1.1K
$14.4K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
Palku ei leitud
