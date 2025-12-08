Ettevõtete kataloog
PNC
PNC Andmeanalüütik Palgad

Andmeanalüütik kogutasu in United States ettevõttes PNC on $95K year kohta taseme C2 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $105K. Vaata ettevõtte PNC kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$95K
$90K
$0
$5K
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Millised on karjääritasemed PNC?

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Andmeanalüütik ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes PNC in United States on aastase kogutasuga $139,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte PNC Andmeanalüütik ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $90,480.

