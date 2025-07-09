Ettevõtete kataloog
Pluxee
Pluxee Palgad

Pluxee palk ulatub $16,108 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $158,426 Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Pluxee. Viimati uuendatud: 11/29/2025

Ärioperatsioonid
$39.8K
Toote Juht
$158K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$16.1K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Pluxee on Toote Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $158,426. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Pluxee keskmine aastane kogutasu on $39,781.

