Ettevõtete kataloog
Plutus Health
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Plutus Health kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Plutus Health Inc. is a technology-driven 15-year-old full-cycle RCM firm specializing in ABA Billing, medical coding, medical billing, payment posting, denial management, credentialing, prior authorizations, AR follow-up & out-of-network negotiations. With over 750+ employees & 50+ RPA bots, our fees are a % collection with no upfront set-up fees. We can offer you our billing software, a financial analytics dashboard, patient e-statements software & patient payment portal or if you already have one, we can use yours. Plutus Health can fix your challenges with delayed billing, slow or low collections, frequent denials, high days in AR & an aging AR balance, human resource challenges in your billing department or if current billing vendor does not provide transparent reporting.Our value proposition is our 3 Ts. Transparency, Turn-around-time & Technology.

    plutushealthinc.com
    Veebileht
    2008
    Asutamisaasta
    90
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Plutus Health jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Databricks
    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid