    Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for fibrosis and related diseases. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, including an oncology program and a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies.

    http://pliantrx.com
    Veebileht
    2015
    Asutamisaasta
    114
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

