Paytient Palgad

Paytient palk ulatub $110,970 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $261,300 Värbaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Paytient. Viimati uuendatud: 10/24/2025

Toote Disainer
$111K
Projektijuht
$174K
Värbaja
$261K

Tarkvaraarendaja
$185K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$174K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Paytient on Värbaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $261,300. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Paytient keskmine aastane kogutasu on $174,125.

