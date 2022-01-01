PathAI Palgad

Ettevõtete kataloog
PathAI palga vahemik varieerub $109,450 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Toote disainer madalamas otsas kuni $411,045 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt PathAI. Viimati uuendatud: 8/21/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $206K

Masõppeinsener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Tootehaldusr
Median $170K
Meditsiinilise tehnika insener
$164K

Andmeteadlane
Median $210K
Toote disainer
$109K
Müük
$255K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$411K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll PathAI on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $411,045. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
PathAI mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $187,750.

Muud ressursid