OneMagnify
OneMagnify Palgad

OneMagnify palk ulatub $69,650 kogutasus aastas Andmeanalüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $115,000 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest OneMagnify. Viimati uuendatud: 11/28/2025

Andmeteadlane
Median $115K
Ärianalüütik
$106K
Andmeanalüütik
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Tarkvaraarendaja
$106K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes OneMagnify on Andmeteadlane aastase kogutasuga $115,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte OneMagnify keskmine aastane kogutasu on $106,149.

Muud ressursid

