Ettevõtete kataloog
npm
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset npm kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    npm, Inc. is a company that provides open source software and a web registry for software developers worldwide. They offer packages of code for download, with over 800,000 packages being downloaded more than 7 billion times per week. Their paid products and services help teams and companies organize, share, and secure code, integrate with testing and deployment tools, and promote code reuse in the enterprise. They have over 150,000 companies, including BBC, Coinbase, eBay, Electronic Arts, Nvidia, and Slack, relying on their services.

    npmjs.com
    Veebileht
    2014
    Asutamisaasta
    31
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      npm jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Databricks
    • Facebook
    • SoFi
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid