Ettevõtete kataloog
Novant Health
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Novant Health Palgad

Novant Health palk ulatub $44,845 kogutasus aastas Information Technologist (IT) ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $148,852 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Novant Health. Viimati uuendatud: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Klienditeenindus
$46.4K
Andmeteadlane
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Novant Health on Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $148,852. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Novant Health keskmine aastane kogutasu on $46,365.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Novant Health jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid