Ettevõtete kataloog
Nova
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Nova kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Nova is a company that specializes in Social Display, offering creative automation for various entities such as agencies, brands, ad tech platforms, CTV providers, and retail media. Their technology allows these entities to repurpose social creative for programmatic advertising on the open web, mobile apps, and CTV. Nova has helped over 250 media publishers and platforms generate $150 million in digital advertising revenue through their technology, running over 15,000 campaigns in more than 30 countries.

    createwithnova.com
    Veebileht
    2008
    Asutamisaasta
    53
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Nova jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid