Ettevõtete kataloog
notonthehighstreet
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

notonthehighstreet Palgad

notonthehighstreet palk ulatub $112,649 kogutasus aastas Tootejuht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $146,793 Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest notonthehighstreet. Viimati uuendatud: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Tootejuht
$113K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$123K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes notonthehighstreet on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $146,793. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte notonthehighstreet keskmine aastane kogutasu on $122,505.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    notonthehighstreet jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid