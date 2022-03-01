Ettevõtete kataloog
Northwestern University
Northwestern University Palgad

Northwestern University palk ulatub $32,401 kogutasus aastas Klienditeeninduse Operatsioonid ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $502,500 Arst ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Northwestern University. Viimati uuendatud: 9/9/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $80K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Teadur

Andmeteadlane
Median $62K
Mehaanikinsener
Median $40K

Klienditeenindus
Median $33.3K
Materjaliteaduse Insener
Median $45K
Projektijuht
Median $80K
Biomeditsiiniinsener
$58.1K
Ärianalüütik
$101K
Äri Arendus
$83.7K
Klienditeeninduse Operatsioonid
$32.4K
Andmeanalüütik
$74.4K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$85.6K
Arst
$503K
Tootejuht
$89.6K
UX Uurija
$140K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Northwestern University on Arst at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $502,500. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Northwestern University keskmine aastane kogutasu on $80,000.

Muud ressursid