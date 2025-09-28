Ettevõtete kataloog
NICE
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarendaja

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

NICE Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in United States ettevõttes NICE ulatub $92.3K year kohta taseme Software Engineer puhul kuni $218K year kohta taseme Lead Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $128K. Vaata ettevõtte NICE kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 9/28/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Algajate Tase)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Vaata 1 Rohkem Tasemeid
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid

$160K

Saa Palka, Mitte Mängitud

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või oma CV läbi vaadata tõeliste ekspertide poolt - värbajatest, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

Panusta
Millised on karjääritasemed NICE?

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Tarkvaraarendaja pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

Kaasatud ametinimetused

Lisa uus ametinimi

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

KKK

NICE in United StatesTarkvaraarendaja最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$217,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
NICETarkvaraarendaja職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$125,000。

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    NICE jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid