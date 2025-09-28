Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in United States ettevõttes NICE ulatub $92.3K year kohta taseme Software Engineer puhul kuni $218K year kohta taseme Lead Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $128K. Vaata ettevõtte NICE kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 9/28/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
