Tootejuht kogutasu in Israel ettevõttes NICE on ₪119K year kohta taseme Product Manager puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Israel kogusumma on ₪112K. Vaata ettevõtte NICE kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 9/28/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪119K
₪112K
₪0
₪7.1K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Vaata 1 Rohkem Tasemeid
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
KKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Tootejuht at NICE in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪130,243. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NICE for the Tootejuht role in Israel is ₪115,856.

