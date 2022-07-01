Ettevõtete kataloog
Nextpoint
    • Ettevõttest

    Nextpoint is the industry leader in delivering cloud-based services for eLaw. Our market leading software and services help legal related organizations conquer their eDiscovery, Litigation and Admin needs. We do this by providing a powerful SaaS platform with world-class support and engagement teams that help hundreds of law firms across the country manage large data sets, identify relevant information via AI and complex searches, and organize evidence to build compelling arguments to support their clients’ interests. Our progressive, customer-focused approach and entrepreneurial spirit has enabled us to remain independent and self-funded and is now fueling our rapid growth. The legal industry is undergoing an exciting transformation as new technologies redefine how data is managed in the cloud, and Nextpoint is leading the way with innovative solutions that meet the needs of this dynamic market.

    http://www.nextpoint.com
    Veebileht
    2001
    Asutamisaasta
    90
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Muud ressursid