Newgen Software
Newgen Software Palgad

Newgen Software palk ulatub $8,425 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $30,571 Tootejuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Newgen Software. Viimati uuendatud: 9/16/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $12.6K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Ärianalüütik
$16K
Andmeteadlane
$13.8K

Toote Disainer
$8.4K
Tootejuht
$30.6K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Newgen Software on Tootejuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $30,571. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Newgen Software keskmine aastane kogutasu on $13,824.

