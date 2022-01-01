Ettevõtete kataloog
NCR
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

NCR Palgad

NCR palk ulatub $15,650 kogutasus aastas Information Technologist (IT) ametikohain India jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $284,220 Juhtimiskonsultant ametikohain United States jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest NCR. Viimati uuendatud: 10/11/2025

$160K

Saa Palka, Mitte Mängitud

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või oma CV läbi vaadata tõeliste ekspertide poolt - värbajatest, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Toote Disainer
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

UX disainer

Projektijuht
Median $113K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Andmeteadlane
Median $115K
Raamatupidaja
$128K
Ärianalüütik
$74.6K
Klienditeenindus
$24.1K
Andmeanalüütik
$75.2K
Finantsanalüütik
$91.5K
Riistvarainsener
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$284K
Turundus
$59.7K
Mehaanikinsener
$49.2K
Toote Disaini Juht
$119K
Tootejuht
$16.8K
Müük
$59.7K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$71K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$96.3K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes NCR on Juhtimiskonsultant at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $284,220. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte NCR keskmine aastane kogutasu on $93,676.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    NCR jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • ISG
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid