Ettevõtete kataloog
Multi-Specialty HealthCare
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Multi-Specialty HealthCare kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Multi-Specialty HealthCare (MSHC) is a healthcare provider in the Mid-Atlantic area that offers a wide range of professional services to patients. They combine traditional medicine with complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and provide office-based, diagnostic, and surgical services for personal injury and workers' compensation cases. Their team of healthcare professionals includes orthopaedic surgeons, general surgeons, physiatrists, internal medicine physicians, chiropractors, and physiotherapists.

    multi-specialty.com
    Veebileht
    1997
    Asutamisaasta
    351
    Töötajate arv
    $50M-$100M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Multi-Specialty HealthCare jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Amazon
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid