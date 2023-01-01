Momenta Palgad

Momenta palk ulatub $26,449 kogutasus aastas Inimressursid ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $85,071 Värbaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Momenta. Viimati uuendatud: 9/16/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.