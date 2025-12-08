Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Riistvara Insener tasupaketi in India kogusumma ettevõttes Mirafra Technologies on ₹1.47M year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Mirafra Technologies kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Mirafra Technologies
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Kokku aastas
$16.7K
Tase
Senior
Põhipalk
$16.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
3 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
3 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Mirafra Technologies?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Riistvara Insener ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Mirafra Technologies in India on aastase kogutasuga ₹2,259,827. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Mirafra Technologies Riistvara Insener ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in India on ₹1,471,494.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Mirafra Technologies jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Muud ressursid

