Mindfire Solutions
Mindfire Solutions Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in India kogusumma ettevõttes Mindfire Solutions on ₹1.34M year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Mindfire Solutions kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Mindfire Solutions
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Madras, TN, India
Kokku aastas
$15.3K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$15.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
3 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
10 Aastat
Viimased Palgaandmed
Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Mindfire Solutions in India on aastase kogutasuga ₹1,951,404. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Mindfire Solutions Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in India on ₹1,342,997.

