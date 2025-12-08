Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in United Kingdom ettevõttes Mimecast ulatub £95.9K year kohta taseme Senior Software Engineer puhul kuni £122K year kohta taseme Principal Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United Kingdom kogusumma on £99.8K. Vaata ettevõtte Mimecast kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$122K
$0
$6.9K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Kaasatud ametinimetusedLisa uus ametinimi
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mimecast/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.