Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Palgad

Lutron Electronics palk ulatub $59,292 kogutasus aastas Müük ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $130,650 Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Lutron Electronics. Viimati uuendatud: 10/9/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $107K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Ärianalüütik
$117K
Andmeteadlane
$116K

Elektriinsener
$91.8K
Riistvarainsener
$97.7K
Turundus
$59.7K
Mehaanikinsener
$112K
Toote Disainer
$131K
Müük
$59.3K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Lutron Electronics on Toote Disainer at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $130,650. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Lutron Electronics keskmine aastane kogutasu on $106,500.

