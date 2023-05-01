Ettevõtete kataloog
Lument
    Lument is a financial partner that offers customized capital solutions for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing and healthcare real estate, and other commercial real estate segments. They have expertise, products, resources, and determination to guide clients to the right financial solution for their goals. Lument is a brand of ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, and offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. They are a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender.

    lument.com
    Veebileht
    2012
    Asutamisaasta
    751
    Töötajate arv
    $250M-$500M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

