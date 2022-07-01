Ettevõtete kataloog
LevelTen Energy
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

LevelTen Energy Palgad

LevelTen Energy palk ulatub $222,000 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $241,200 Tehnilise Programmi Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest LevelTen Energy. Viimati uuendatud: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $222K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$239K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$241K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes LevelTen Energy on Tehnilise Programmi Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $241,200. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte LevelTen Energy keskmine aastane kogutasu on $238,800.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    LevelTen Energy jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid