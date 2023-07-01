Ettevõtete kataloog
Lettuce Networks
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Lettuce Networks kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Trashless is a company that offers zero-waste grocery delivery. They aim to eliminate almost all of the waste typically associated with grocery shopping. They have a convenient return process for refill and reuse of containers, as well as a 1 tap re-ordering feature. Trashless prioritizes ordering local and using sustainable brands and shipping methods. They provide smaller, fresher quantities at the same price as discount stores, making it better for both the customer's wallet and the environment. They deliver consumables in reusable packaging and offer on-demand refills. Trashless is committed to being local, sustainable, and trashless, and they describe themselves as the "Milkman for Everything."

    http://www.lettuce.fm
    Veebileht
    2020
    Asutamisaasta
    31
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Lettuce Networks jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid