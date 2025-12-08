Ettevõtete kataloog
Legion Technologies
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarendaja

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Legion Technologies Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Legion Technologies on $252K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Legion Technologies kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Legion Technologies
Software Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Kokku aastas
$252K
Tase
hidden
Põhipalk
$252K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
2-4 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
11+ Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Legion Technologies?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

Panusta

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Tarkvaraarendaja pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Legion Technologies in United States on aastase kogutasuga $328,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Legion Technologies Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $230,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Legion Technologies jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Coinbase
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • DoorDash
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/legion-technologies/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.