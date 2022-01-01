Ettevõtete kataloog
League
League Palgad

League palga vahemik varieerub $68,665 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Äri arendus madalamas otsas kuni $150,750 Küberturvalisuse analüütik kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt League. Viimati uuendatud: 8/12/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
E3 $80.8K
E4 $147K
E5 $146K

Backend tarkvara insener

Tootehaldusr
Median $120K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
Median $150K

Äri arendus
$68.7K
Sisu looja
$70.9K
Õigusabi
$144K
Toote disainer
$116K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$151K
KKK

