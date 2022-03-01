Ettevõtete kataloog
Knightscope
Knightscope Palgad

Knightscope palk ulatub $130,000 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $231,835 Programmijuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Knightscope. Viimati uuendatud: 10/22/2025

Programmijuht
$232K
Projektijuht
$179K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $130K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Knightscope on Programmijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $231,835. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Knightscope keskmine aastane kogutasu on $178,500.

