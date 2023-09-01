Ettevõtete kataloog
KBTG
KBTG Palgad

KBTG palga vahemik varieerub $10,841 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas UX uurija madalamas otsas kuni $44,087 Turundus kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt KBTG. Viimati uuendatud: 8/19/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $22.1K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Andmeteadlane
Median $17.4K
Ärianalüütik
$24.9K

Turundus
$44.1K
Tootehaldusr
$30.1K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$32.7K
UX uurija
$10.8K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll KBTG on Turundus at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $44,087. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
KBTG mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $24,875.

