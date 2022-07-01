Ettevõtete kataloog
JW Player
JW Player Palgad

JW Player palga vahemik varieerub $78,712 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $321,600 Äri arendus kõrgemas otsas.

$160K

Äri arendus
$322K
Andmeteadlane
$86K
Turundus
$84.6K

Toote disainer
$128K
Tootehaldusr
$164K
Värbaja
$104K
Müük
$271K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$78.7K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$204K
KKK

Muud ressursid