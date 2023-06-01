Ettevõtete kataloog
Jane Technologies
Jane Technologies Palgad

Jane Technologies palk ulatub $160,800 kogutasus aastas Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $266,325 Tootejuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas.

$160K

Andmeteadlane
$161K
Tootejuht
$266K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$209K

Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$174K
Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Jane Technologies on Tootejuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $266,325. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Jane Technologies keskmine aastane kogutasu on $191,157.

