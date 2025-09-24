Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in India kogusumma ettevõttes Intelliswift Software on ₹495K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Intelliswift Software kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 9/24/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Intelliswift Software
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Kokku aastas
₹495K
Tase
Associate Software Engineer
Põhipalk
₹485K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Boonus
₹10.2K
Aastat ettevõttes
2 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
2 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Intelliswift Software?

Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

KKK

The highest paying salary package reported for a Tarkvaraarendaja at Intelliswift Software in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,695,474. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intelliswift Software for the Tarkvaraarendaja role in India is ₹484,513.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Intelliswift Software jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

