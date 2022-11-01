Ettevõtete kataloog
Intelcom
Intelcom Palgad

Intelcom palk ulatub $60,476 kogutasus aastas Information Technologist (IT) ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $105,874 Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Intelcom. Viimati uuendatud: 10/21/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $82.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.5K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$106K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Intelcom on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $105,874. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Intelcom keskmine aastane kogutasu on $82,130.

