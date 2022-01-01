Ettevõtete kataloog
Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Palgad

Integral Ad Science palga vahemik varieerub $105,525 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Müük madalamas otsas kuni $320,390 Infotehnoloog kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Integral Ad Science. Viimati uuendatud: 8/10/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $175K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Tootehaldusr
Median $165K
Infotehnoloog
$320K

Müük
$106K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$269K
Lahendusarhitekt
$159K
Tehniline programmijuht
$131K
UX uurija
$109K
Kõrgeima palgaga roll Integral Ad Science on Infotehnoloog at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $320,390. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Integral Ad Science mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $162,100.

