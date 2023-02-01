Ettevõtete kataloog
Insurance Auto Auctions
Insurance Auto Auctions Palgad

Insurance Auto Auctions palga vahemik varieerub $63,315 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Infotehnoloog madalamas otsas kuni $153,765 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Insurance Auto Auctions. Viimati uuendatud: 8/10/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $120K
Infotehnoloog
$63.3K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$154K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Insurance Auto Auctions on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $153,765. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Insurance Auto Auctions mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $120,000.

Muud ressursid