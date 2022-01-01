Ettevõtete kataloog
Inovalon
Inovalon Palgad

Inovalon palk ulatub $43,675 kogutasus aastas Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $276,375 Juhtimiskonsultant ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Inovalon. Viimati uuendatud: 9/14/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $100K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Tootejuht
Median $132K
Andmeanalüütik
Median $100K

Ärianalüütik
Median $96K
Äri Arendus
$110K
Klienditeenindus
$55.3K
Inimressursid
$190K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$276K
Projektijuht
$146K
Müük
$49.8K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$246K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$43.7K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Inovalon on Juhtimiskonsultant at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $276,375. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Inovalon keskmine aastane kogutasu on $105,223.

