Ingram Micro Palgad

Ingram Micro palga vahemik varieerub $10,091 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $264,924 Lahendusarhitekt kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Ingram Micro. Viimati uuendatud: 8/12/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $10.1K
Toote disainer
Median $168K

UX disainer

Andmeteadlane
Median $83.9K

Ärianalüütik
$186K
Finantsanalüütik
$127K
Infotehnoloog
$146K
Turundus
$101K
Tootehaldusr
$83.6K
Projektijuht
$119K
Müük
$72.5K
Müügiinsener
$20.7K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$81K
Lahendusarhitekt
$265K
Tehniline programmijuht
$176K
UX uurija
$77.4K
Riskikapitalist
$66.7K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at Ingram Micro is Lahendusarhitekt at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $264,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingram Micro is $92,702.

