Infovista
Infovista Palgad

Infovista palga vahemik varieerub $59,700 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Toote disainer madalamas otsas kuni $120,011 Lahendusarhitekt kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Infovista. Viimati uuendatud: 8/11/2025

$160K

Toote disainer
$59.7K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$101K
Lahendusarhitekt
$120K

Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Infovista on Lahendusarhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $120,011. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Infovista mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $101,490.

