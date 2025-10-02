Ettevõtete kataloog
  Palgad
  Tarkvaraarendaja

  Kõik Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

  United States

Infor Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad kohas United States

Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in United States ettevõttes Infor ulatub $78.9K year kohta taseme Associate Software Engineer puhul kuni $123K year kohta taseme Senior Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $84K. Vaata ettevõtte Infor kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/2/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Algajate Tase)
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Software Engineer
$96.4K
$96.4K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vaata 1 Rohkem Tasemeid
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid

Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Praktikantide palgad

Millised on karjääritasemed Infor?

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Infor in United States on aastase kogutasuga $123,476. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Infor Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $84,000.

