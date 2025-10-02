Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in United States ettevõttes Infor ulatub $78.9K year kohta taseme Associate Software Engineer puhul kuni $123K year kohta taseme Senior Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $84K. Vaata ettevõtte Infor kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/2/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Software Engineer
$96.4K
$96.4K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
Palku ei leitud
