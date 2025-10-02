Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in Greater Hyderabad Area ettevõttes Infor ulatub ₹667K year kohta taseme Associate Software Engineer puhul kuni ₹1.69M year kohta taseme Senior Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Greater Hyderabad Area kogusumma on ₹1.21M. Vaata ettevõtte Infor kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/2/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***