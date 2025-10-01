Aktsia tüüp

RSU

Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

25 % õigused omandatakse 1st - AASTA ( 25.00 % aastas )

25 % õigused omandatakse 2nd - AASTA ( 6.25 % kvartaliti )

25 % õigused omandatakse 3rd - AASTA ( 6.25 % kvartaliti )

25 % õigused omandatakse 4th - AASTA ( 6.25 % kvartaliti )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.