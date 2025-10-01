Tootejuht tasu in San Francisco Bay Area ettevõttes Indeed ulatub $203K year kohta taseme L2 puhul kuni $437K year kohta taseme L4 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in San Francisco Bay Area kogusumma on $519K. Vaata ettevõtte Indeed kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/1/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L2
$203K
$149K
$32.7K
$20.7K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$437K
$250K
$143K
$43.8K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
25%
AASTA 1
25%
AASTA 2
25%
AASTA 3
25%
AASTA 4
Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (25.00% aastas)
25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
AASTA 1
33.3%
AASTA 2
33.4%
AASTA 3
Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 3-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
33.3% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (33.30% aastas)
33.3% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (8.32% kvartaliti)
33.4% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (8.35% kvartaliti)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.