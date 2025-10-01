Ettevõtete kataloog
Indeed Tootejuht Palgad kohas New York City Area

Tootejuht tasu in New York City Area ettevõttes Indeed ulatub $147K year kohta taseme L2 puhul kuni $545K year kohta taseme L5 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in New York City Area kogusumma on $157K. Vaata ettevõtte Indeed kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/1/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
$147K
$116K
$21.3K
$10.5K
L3
Product Manager
$188K
$144K
$34.1K
$10.2K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Director
$545K
$279K
$174K
$93K
Praktikantide palgad

Õiguste omandamise graafik

25%

AASTA 1

25%

AASTA 2

25%

AASTA 3

25%

AASTA 4

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (25.00% aastas)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

AASTA 1

33.3%

AASTA 2

33.4%

AASTA 3

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 3-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 33.3% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (33.30% aastas)

  • 33.3% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (8.32% kvartaliti)

  • 33.4% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (8.35% kvartaliti)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tootejuht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Indeed in New York City Area on aastase kogutasuga $545,450. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Indeed Tootejuht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in New York City Area on $173,000.

