Andmeteadlane tasu in Greater Austin Area ettevõttes Indeed ulatub $161K year kohta taseme L1 puhul kuni $291K year kohta taseme L3 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Greater Austin Area kogusumma on $241K. Vaata ettevõtte Indeed kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/1/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
25%
AASTA 1
25%
AASTA 2
25%
AASTA 3
25%
AASTA 4
Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (25.00% aastas)
25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
AASTA 1
33.3%
AASTA 2
33.4%
AASTA 3
Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 3-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
33.3% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (33.30% aastas)
33.3% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (8.32% kvartaliti)
33.4% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (8.35% kvartaliti)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.