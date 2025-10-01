Ettevõtete kataloog
Indeed
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Andmeteadlane

  • Kõik Andmeteadlane Palgad

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Andmeteadlane Palgad kohas Greater Austin Area

Andmeteadlane tasu in Greater Austin Area ettevõttes Indeed ulatub $161K year kohta taseme L1 puhul kuni $291K year kohta taseme L3 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Greater Austin Area kogusumma on $241K. Vaata ettevõtte Indeed kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/1/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Data Scientist I
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
Data Scientist II
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
Vaata 3 Rohkem Tasemeid
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid

$160K

Saa Palka, Mitte Mängitud

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või oma CV läbi vaadata tõeliste ekspertide poolt - värbajatest, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade

Õiguste omandamise graafik

25%

AASTA 1

25%

AASTA 2

25%

AASTA 3

25%

AASTA 4

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (25.00% aastas)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

AASTA 1

33.3%

AASTA 2

33.4%

AASTA 3

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 3-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 33.3% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (33.30% aastas)

  • 33.3% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (8.32% kvartaliti)

  • 33.4% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (8.35% kvartaliti)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Andmeteadlane pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Andmeteadlane ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Indeed in Greater Austin Area on aastase kogutasuga $394,200. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Indeed Andmeteadlane ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Greater Austin Area on $221,125.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Indeed jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid