Mediaanne Ärioperatsioonid tasupaketi kogusumma ettevõttes Indeed on $140K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Indeed kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 11/2/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
Kokku aastas
$140K
Tase
L3
Põhipalk
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
3 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
5 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Indeed?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Vaata vabade töökohtade

Õiguste omandamise graafik

25%

AASTA 1

25%

AASTA 2

25%

AASTA 3

25%

AASTA 4

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (25.00% aastas)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (6.25% kvartaliti)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

AASTA 1

33.3%

AASTA 2

33.4%

AASTA 3

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Indeed ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 3-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 33.3% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (33.30% aastas)

  • 33.3% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (8.32% kvartaliti)

  • 33.4% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (8.35% kvartaliti)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Ärioperatsioonid ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Indeed on aastase kogutasuga $228,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Indeed Ärioperatsioonid ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu on $115,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Indeed jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

