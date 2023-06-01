Ettevõtete kataloog
impak Finance
    Impak is an impact rating agency that provides investors and lenders with assessments that include both negative and positive impacts of their assets. They offer transparent, measurable, and rigorous environmental and social data to enable capital to finance a positive impact economy. Their services are suited for institutional investors, asset managers, private equity managers, and sustainable investment services. The impak ScoreTM and impact statement are at the base of their offer and allow for data contextualization, double-materiality analysis, and alignment with new regulations. They represent the second generation of extra-financial rating agencies and aim to ensure a real change of economic paradigm.

    https://impakfinance.com
    2016
    126
    $10M-$50M
