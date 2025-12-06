Ettevõtete kataloog
ImmoScout24
ImmoScout24 Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in Germany kogusumma ettevõttes ImmoScout24 on €70.3K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte ImmoScout24 kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/6/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
ImmoScout24
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Kokku aastas
$80.9K
Tase
L3
Põhipalk
$77.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$3.9K
Aastat ettevõttes
2 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
8 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed ImmoScout24?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes ImmoScout24 in Germany on aastase kogutasuga €74,165. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte ImmoScout24 Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Germany on €64,299.

Muud ressursid

